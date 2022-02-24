3,413 Shares in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 42.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 41,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 654,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.37. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.