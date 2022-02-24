$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) to report $3.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the highest is $3.91 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $15.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

