$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 2,609,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,727. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $50,952,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $17,069,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $16,315,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,167,000 after buying an additional 707,038 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 693,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.