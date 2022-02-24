$29.79 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) to report sales of $29.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $29.89 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $104.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $104.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.57 million, with estimates ranging from $142.23 million to $148.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. 921,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock worth $20,717,034. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,657,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,085,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 984,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

