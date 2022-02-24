25,336 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after buying an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after buying an additional 480,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after buying an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTOR. StockNews.com downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

MTOR stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $739,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

