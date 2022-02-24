$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) to announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.26. 612,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

