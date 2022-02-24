$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.08. CDW posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. American National Bank boosted its holdings in CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $171.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 1 year low of $148.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

