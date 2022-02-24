1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ONEM stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 250,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 23.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.