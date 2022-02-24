1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $12.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 250,030 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

