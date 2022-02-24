$18.53 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.86 million and the highest is $19.00 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $68.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChromaDex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,395. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

