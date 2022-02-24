$162.25 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will announce $162.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.37 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $154.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $692.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,296. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,301,000 after buying an additional 1,123,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,716,000 after buying an additional 326,155 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,316,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 115,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

