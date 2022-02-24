$150.25 Million in Sales Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) to post $150.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $168.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $636.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.40 million to $636.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $681.10 million to $691.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPAA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $15.66. 1,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,417. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.14 million, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

