1,335,812 Shares in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,335,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,984,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $41,612,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $31,922,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $17,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75.
In related news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last three months.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
