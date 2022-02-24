1,335,812 Shares in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,335,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,984,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $41,612,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $31,922,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $17,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In related news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last three months.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

