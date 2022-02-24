1,022 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $955.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

