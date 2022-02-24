$1.31 EPS Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $8.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $7.57 on Thursday, reaching $128.53. 434,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,619. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

