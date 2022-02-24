$1.04 EPS Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.06. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $474.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

