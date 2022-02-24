-$0.42 EPS Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.36). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

AGTC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 688,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,636. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

