-$0.32 EPS Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.
Shares of MGTA stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.05. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97.
About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.