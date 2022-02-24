-$0.32 EPS Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $21,574,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 555,555 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,844,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 120,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.05. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.