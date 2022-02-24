-$0.22 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 64,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,401. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

