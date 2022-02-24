-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). BriaCell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BriaCell Therapeutics.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

BCTX opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

