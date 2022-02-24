-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after buying an additional 121,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,793,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 950,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 451,499 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $386.47 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

