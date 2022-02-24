-$0.10 EPS Expected for Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Skylight Health Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skylight Health Group.

SLHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLHG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 26,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,104. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

