-$0.04 EPS Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asure Software.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASUR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

ASUR remained flat at $$6.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.75 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

