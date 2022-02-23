ZUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $4,577.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.42 or 0.06953074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,710.91 or 0.99796383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049810 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

