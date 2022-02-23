ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.21 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.150 EPS.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,344. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.55.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 710,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $42,414,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,127,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $71,059,115.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,281,443 shares of company stock valued at $379,351,180. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,648,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,427 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after acquiring an additional 419,095 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

