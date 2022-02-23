Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.090-$5.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,153. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,641. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

