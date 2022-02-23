Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to “Strong-Buy”

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $224.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. Shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

