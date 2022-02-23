Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Hold

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle’s adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company should gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. It is expected to benefit from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity. Albemarle also remains focused on executing its cost-reduction program. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2022. The company also remains committed to boost shareholder returns leveraging strong cash flows. The company remains committed to maintain its dividend payout. Albemarle has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, Albemarle is exposed to volume and cost pressure in its Catalysts unit. Higher raw material costs may also hurt Bromine margins. Plant start-up costs may also affect the company's margins.”

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

ALB stock opened at $191.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.27. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 671.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.