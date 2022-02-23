Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 106,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,386. The company has a market capitalization of $426.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

