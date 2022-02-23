Zacks: Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report sales of $2.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.85 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.43.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $220.67. 890,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.94. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $206.70 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

