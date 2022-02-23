Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

