Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,885,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,026,414. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $227.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

