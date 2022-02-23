Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $564.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to post $564.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.47 million and the lowest is $552.00 million. Sabre posted sales of $327.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. Sabre’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

SABR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 340,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,880,888. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Sabre has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 108,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sabre by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,323,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,488 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Sabre by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 53,633 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

