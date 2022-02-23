Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Repligen posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $181.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.27. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Repligen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

