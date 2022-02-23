Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reed’s.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ REED traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,316. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REED. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reed’s by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Reed’s by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Reed’s by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Reed's Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

