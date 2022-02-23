Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $85,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,197. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

