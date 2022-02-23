Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Aravive reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 132%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aravive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Aravive has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.75.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

