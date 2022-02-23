Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.15 Million

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) will announce $195.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.30 million. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $143.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $763.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.40 million to $763.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $877.95 million, with estimates ranging from $877.70 million to $878.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,388,050. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $164,504,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGM traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $26.70. 307,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,409. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.