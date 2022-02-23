Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) will announce $195.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.30 million. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $143.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $763.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.40 million to $763.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $877.95 million, with estimates ranging from $877.70 million to $878.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,388,050. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $164,504,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGM traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $26.70. 307,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,409. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

