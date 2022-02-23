Zacks: Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 326,989 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

