Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. Qualtrics International posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 305,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,139,114 shares of company stock worth $35,410,089 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 104.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 70,783 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,278. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion and a PE ratio of -13.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

