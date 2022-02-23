Zacks: Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,049,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

