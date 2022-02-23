Zacks: Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). MediWound reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediWound.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

MDWD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 21,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. MediWound has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

