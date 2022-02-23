Zacks: Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce $399.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.80 million and the lowest is $386.54 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $365.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,153. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $94.41 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

