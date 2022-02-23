Zacks: Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

