Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sumo Logic reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,478 shares of company stock worth $1,267,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

