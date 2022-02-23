Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the lowest is $2.10. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $11.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $12.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $186,244,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Saia by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Saia by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,838,000 after buying an additional 117,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.16. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

