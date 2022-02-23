Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.26. Cumulus Media reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 377,014 shares during the last quarter. Standard General L.P. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 9.5% during the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,661 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 399.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.48. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,834. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.87 million, a PE ratio of -208.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

