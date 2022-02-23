Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 1,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,687. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,005.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Agiliti by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Agiliti by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agiliti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

