Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acasti Pharma.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACST. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ACST remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 174,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,683. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

