Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acasti Pharma.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACST. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
