Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $19,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

YUM opened at $124.07 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.